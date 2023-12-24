57.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Sandhill crane family attempting landing at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This sandhill crane family attempted to land beside Hogeye Pathway without disturbing numerous golfers. They were successful! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Photos