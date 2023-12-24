Sandhill crane family attempting landing at Hogeye Pathway

This sandhill crane family attempted to land beside Hogeye Pathway without disturbing numerous golfers. They were successful! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
This sandhill crane family attempted to land beside Hogeye Pathway without disturbing numerous golfers. They were successful! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
