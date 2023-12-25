Cut back on sodium for a healthy lifestyle

Eating too much sodium can raise your risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 70 percent of the sodium Americans consume comes from packaged and prepared foods. While sodium has many forms, 90 percent of the sodium we consume is from salt. See the top sources of sodium To cut back on sodium, try this:
- Instead of using salt, add flavor to your meals with a squeeze of lemon juice, a dash of no-salt spice blends, or fresh herbs.
- Eat high-sodium processed and prepackaged food less frequently. Many common foods, including breads, pizza, and deli meats, have high amounts of sodium.
- At the grocery store, read the Nutrition Facts label to find low-sodium products.
- Buy unprocessed food, such as fresh or frozen vegetables, to prepare at home without salt.