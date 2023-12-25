Wildwood to hold first New Year’s fireworks event Friday night

The City of Wildwood will host its first-ever New Year’s fireworks show and outdoor party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at Millennium Park, the site of the Wildwood Community Center.

“We are really excited to offer this new event in response to the overwhelming and ever- growing demand for our annual Fourth of July celebration,” said Jason Wheeler, interim parks and recreation director. “While it will be similar to the summer event in many ways, it will have some special extras for everyone to enjoy.”

In addition to a professional fireworks display, the New Year’s party will feature music by Groove Slayers, a high-energy band from Orlando featuring horns, multiple vocalists and harmonies, and a repertoire ranging from soul to pop.

The event also will include a variety of food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly games. For those of legal age with proper identification, adult beverages will be available for purchase.

“After the fantastic turnout at our Winterfest and Light Up Wildwood parade earlier this month, we look forward to seeing everyone return for even more fun before we all officially ring out 2023 and welcome in 2024,” said Natalie Davis, the city’s recreation supervisor.

City officials estimated 2,000 attended Winterfest, with 31 parade participants.

“We are always looking for new ways to serve our residents,” added Mayor Ed Wolf. “As our population increases, our programming and services will continue growing in an effort to offer something for everyone who has chosen Wildwood as their home.”

Parking for the event will be adjacent to the Wildwood Community Center via the main entrance on Powell Road. Designated spots will be available to those showing a valid government-issued disabled person parking permit upon arrival.

Local traffic may be heavy before, during, and after the event. Carpooling is encouraged. Motorists not attending are advised to consider alternate routes to avoid travel delays.

For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/WildwoodNewYearsParty.