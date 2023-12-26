Cooper’s hawk looking for dinner at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

This Cooper’s hawk was scanning the ground at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in search of his next meal. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This Cooper’s hawk was scanning the ground at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in search of his next meal. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.