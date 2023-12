Wes Brooks of the Village Collier got his 10th hole-in-one at Hole #6 at 122 yards at Mangrove Executive Golf Course. Brooks was playing with his usual foursome when he got the lucky ace.

It was his seventh hole-in-one in The Villages over the last 10 years. His 10th hole-in-one came 19 months after his last one.

