Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

To the Editor:

I agree with the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board about the trees.

I was at the meeting when the request was asked for and the arborist who represented Walmart did not really know what he was talking about in regards to what they want to do about the trees.

A member of audience, who has a background in the nursery field, refuted everything the arborist said. This was not the only amendment Walmart wanted. They requested a couple of other changes also. My problem is that all these things should have been done through due diligence on Walmart’s part before they even purchased the property.

I am tired of big corporations agreeing on one thing then coming back later and wanting to change plans. They should have been aware of these problems before they purchased the property and designed the project accordingly.They think because of their size people will cave in and give them what they want. I hope in this situation this is not the case. Do we really need another Walmart?

Richard Masso

Lady Lake