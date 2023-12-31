65 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Fired employee allegedly steals semi from transportation company

By Staff Report
William Bowden
William Bowden

An employee who had been fired from a local transportation company returned and allegedly stole a semi.

William Victor Bowden, 42, of Ocklawaha, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of grand theft and burglary in connection with the Dec. 19 incident at Central Florida Transport LLC in Belleview.

The owner of the business discovered that a semi and trailer were missing and contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A surveillance camera in the cab of the truck captured an image of Bowden, who had worked at the company, but was fired about five years ago, according to an arrest report. Bowden was recognized by law enforcement as he has a previous criminal history, including an arrest in November in connection with the theft of a motorcycle.

The green 2016 Mack truck was later found abandoned and the owner confirmed it was the company’s semi.

Bowden was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. The bond from his previous arrest has been revoked.

