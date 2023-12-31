Water main break prompts boil order for homes and recreation center

A precautionary boil order was issued on New Year’s Eve and includes numerous homes as well as a recreation center in The Villages

The boil order has been issued for homes on the following streets in the Village of Caroline:

Fortlawn Loop

Pacolet Terrace

Lodge Place

Modoc Lane

Norris Way

Scotia Street

In addition, the boil order includes the Coconut Cove Recreation Center.

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. or the Water Plant Operator at (352) 259-2802 or (352) 547-7089 after hours and on weekends.