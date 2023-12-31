65 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Water main break prompts boil order for homes and recreation center

By Staff Report

A precautionary boil order was issued on New Year’s Eve and includes numerous homes as well as a recreation center in The Villages

The boil order has been issued for homes on the following streets in the Village of Caroline:
Fortlawn Loop
Pacolet Terrace
Lodge Place
Modoc Lane
Norris Way
Scotia Street
In addition, the boil order includes the Coconut Cove Recreation Center.

A crew was out Sunday afternoon trying to repair the broken water main in the Village of Caroline
A crew was out Sunday afternoon trying to repair the broken water main in the Village of Caroline.

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

The water main break apparently occurred at Modoc Lane and Stillwater Trail
The water main break apparently occurred at Modoc Lane and Stillwater Trail.

If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. or the Water Plant Operator at (352) 259-2802 or (352) 547-7089 after hours and on weekends.

