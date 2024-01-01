PGA Superstore had been eyeing location in The Villages for several years

A new PGA Superstore will be opening at Lady Lake Commons in 2024, fulfilling one of the company’s ambitions.

The PGA Superstore is scheduled to open its doors in April or May at former home of Earth Fare at the shopping center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The store is currently undergoing an extensive renovation.

“We’ve been looking to expand our Florida footprint to The Villages for a number of years,” said Megan Mahoney, PGA Superstore’s director of communications.

“In addition to the largest selection of golf equipment, apparel and accessories for men and women, we will also offer pickleball equipment and accessories,” she added.

The store will be more than 30,000 square feet and will offer a putting green, three simulators and two studio bays.