Wildwood man arrested after grandmother won’t back up his story

A Wildwood man was arrested after his grandmother failed to back up his story.

A 911 hangup call was received Thursday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center after 27-year-old Quincy Hakeem Spence began attacking his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple has been residing together for six months, the report indicated.

The girlfriend told police that Spence threw her to the ground and punched her. He struck her in the mouth when she tried to stand up. She attempted to call 911, but he knocked the phone out of her hand. She had suffered injuries consisted with her version of events.

Spence attempted to claim that there was only a verbal altercation. Spence also claimed that at the time, he was on a Facetime call with his grandmother and she could corroborate his story. However, the grandmother denied that she had been on a Facetime call with Spence during the alleged altercation.

Spence was arrested on charges of battery and obstructing justice. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,500 bond.