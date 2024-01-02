60.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after grandmother won’t back up his story

By Staff Report
Quincy Spence
Quincy Spence

A Wildwood man was arrested after his grandmother failed to back up his story.

A 911 hangup call was received Thursday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center after 27-year-old Quincy Hakeem Spence began attacking his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple has been residing together for six months, the report indicated.

The girlfriend told police that Spence threw her to the ground and punched her. He struck her in the mouth when she tried to stand up. She attempted to call 911, but he knocked the phone out of her hand. She had suffered injuries consisted with her version of events.

Spence attempted to claim that there was only a verbal altercation. Spence also claimed that at the time, he was on a Facetime call with his grandmother and she could corroborate his story. However, the grandmother denied that she had been on a Facetime call with Spence during the alleged altercation.

Spence was arrested on charges of battery and obstructing justice. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is astounded at how much water is being wasted in The Villages.

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Save water and stop development

A Lady Lake resident contends we must save water and stop development. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

Photos