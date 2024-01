A driver was ticketed after two golf carts collided Tuesday in The Villages.

A man was driving a golf cart at 5:03 p.m. southbound on Canal Street when he was attempting to make a left turn onto Odell Circle, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When he turned he collided with a golf cart that had been heading straight on while northbound on Canal Street.

The southbound driver who caused the accident was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.