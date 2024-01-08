Wildwood man jailed without bond after violating his probation

A Wildwood man has been jailed without bond after violating his probation.

Luis Austin Lee Gonzalez, 21, who lives at the Wildwood Preserve apartments, was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday on a Lake County warrant charging him with violation his probation on drug charges, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop near the intersection of Lee Street and County Road 466A.

Gonzalez was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention, pending his extradition back to Lake County.