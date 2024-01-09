57.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
DUI suspect with little boy in car facing charge of child abuse

By Staff Report
Aneesa Shenae Perry
A drunk driving suspect who had a little boy in her car is facing a charge of child abuse.

Aneesa Shenae Perry, 43, who lives at the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was caught traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Jan. 3 when she was pulled over in the Publix supermarket parking lot at Palm Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The police officer noticed that Perry had “a strong odor” of alcohol emanating from her breath. She also was “mumbling” and had “slurred speech.”

A young boy was in the vehicle and was not in a child safety seat or wearing a seatbelt.

Perry performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. When the officer told Perry she was being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, she began pulling away from the officer and demanded the officer stop grabbing her arm. She continued to be combative and would not consent to a breath test.

She is facing charges of driving under the influence, child abuse and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

