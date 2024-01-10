53 F
Country club in The Villages flouts state requirement on outdoor bar

By Staff Report

A country club in The Villages is apparently continuing to flout a state requirement regarding its outdoor bar.

The outdoor bar was added in 2020 at Glenview Country Club. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants all over the country were scrambling to add drive-through capacity, outdoor seating and curbside pickup. In The Villages, outdoor bars became more popular than ever.

The outdoor bar at Glenview Country Club
The outdoor bar at Glenview Country Club.

However, a state inspector paid three recent visits to Glenview Country Club – on Oct. 31, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, and found that the restaurant’s owners had yet to file the proper paperwork with the state, even retroactively, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector was back on Jan. 4 and found that the owners at Glenview have yet to file the proper paperwork with the state.

