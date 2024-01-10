Country club in The Villages flouts state requirement on outdoor bar

A country club in The Villages is apparently continuing to flout a state requirement regarding its outdoor bar.

The outdoor bar was added in 2020 at Glenview Country Club. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants all over the country were scrambling to add drive-through capacity, outdoor seating and curbside pickup. In The Villages, outdoor bars became more popular than ever.

However, a state inspector paid three recent visits to Glenview Country Club – on Oct. 31, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, and found that the restaurant’s owners had yet to file the proper paperwork with the state, even retroactively, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector was back on Jan. 4 and found that the owners at Glenview have yet to file the proper paperwork with the state.