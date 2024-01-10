53 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Pair arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in stolen car

By Staff Report
Trevon Simon
Andy Lamont Simon
Two men were arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in a stolen car.

Andy Lamont Simon, 19, of Leesburg, and Trevon DeShawn Simon, 20, of Lake Panasoffkee, were found at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Kilgore Street in a silver 2017 Chevy Malibu which had been reported stolen, according to arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department. The odor of burnt marijuana was detected by an officer who approached the vehicle.

Two smoked marijuana cigarettes were found in the car as well as a scale with a white residue powder and multiple empty clear plastic bags. A total of 3.68 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The men told police they had been “loaned” the vehicle, but failed to return it.

Both men were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Both were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond each. They were not initially charged with the theft of the vehicle.

