Thursday, January 11, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested after caught behind wheel

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested after she was caught behind the wheel of an automobile.

Aurora Merida Lopez, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Toyota at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 466 in Oxford when a check of her license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has never had a driver’s license issued in the United States, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Merida Lopez admitted she has been in the United States for seven years and has never obtained a driver’s license. She was identified by her Guatemala identification card.

She was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

