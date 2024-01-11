56.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Villager arrested after engaging in apparent sex act with man in local park

By Staff Report
Vincent Mark Roberts
David Tanzi

A Villager was arrested after engaging in an apparent sex act with another man in a local park.

There had been complaints of “suspicious people and activities” at Lake Okahumpka Park on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Those complaints prompted increased patrols, including to one at about 3 p.m. Wednesday that led to the discovery of 68-year-old David Samuel Tanzi of the Village of St. Catherine, who “appeared to be naked in the wood line of the park in a publicly accessible area,” according to an arrest report. He was “bent over with another male directly behind him appearing to have intercourse.” When Tanzi noticed a deputy approaching, Tanzi began to put on his pants “before falling on his rump.” He was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and committing an “unnatural and lascivious act.”

The second man, who was “naked from the waist down,” was identified as 60-year-old Vincent Mark Roberts of Summerfield. He also was arrested on a charge of committing an “unnatural and lascivious act.”

Both men were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond each.

