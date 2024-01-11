Wildwood Police Department beefs up traffic unit and doubles number of stops

The Wildwood Police Department has beefed up its traffic unit and has doubled the number of stops for driving-related offenses.

Representatives of the department provided updates Thursday morning before the Community Development District 12 and 13 boards of supervisors in meetings at Everglades Recreation Center.

An officer has been added to the traffic unit, bringing the total numbers of officers in the traffic unit to three.

The result is that the department had been averaging about 500 traffic stops per month and there are now an average of 1,000 traffic stops per month.

CDD 13 Board Chairman Tom Law asked specifically about speeding tickets on Meggison Road, which has been an area of concern. He wanted to know if the recipients of the tickets are residents of The Villages or workers passing through the area.

The Wildwood police officers indicated the overwhelming number of tickets in that area are being issued to Villagers.