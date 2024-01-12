77.8 F
The Villages
Friday, January 12, 2024
Driver attempts to lie about identity in traffic stop at Walmart

By Staff Report
David Cole
David Keith Cole

A driver attempted to lie about his identity in a traffic stop at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

David Keith Cole, 30, was driving a red 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe at about 1 p.m. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner has a driver’s license which had been suspended due to failure to complete a substance abuse treatment program. He previously was convicted of driving while license suspended in 2022.

During a traffic stop at Walmart, Cole attempted to lie about his identity, according to the arrest report. He later admitted his true name and said he had hoped to avoid being arrested.

Two open containers of Skol Premium alcoholic beverages were found in the vehicle.

Cole was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was also ticketed for the open container violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

