Mary Bryceland, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2024 in The Villages, FL.

Mary Bryceland was born in Kings Park, NY to Anna and Matthew Hassett on May 30, 1939. She graduated from Mary Immaculate School of Nursing in Queens, NY. She married Charles Bryceland on November 25, 1961 in Kings Park, NY. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years, finishing the career she loved as a Public Health Nurse for the State of New Mexico, retiring in 2001.

As an active resident of the Villages since 2002, she was involved in many clubs and activities including The Women’s Auxiliary of Ancient Order of Hibernians in New York and Florida, a volunteer at Lady Lake Elementary School, Irish American Club of The Villages, Celtic Club, The Bronx Club Gail’s line dancers and Eucharistic Minister for the homebound at St. Mark the Evangelist where she was a long time parishioner.She enjoyed her time and conversations with friends and family from New York and The Villages tremendously. Mary’s faith, family and Irish heritage were most important to her.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Matthew Hassett.

Mary is survived by her loving spouse of 62 years, Charles Bryceland, children Scott Bryceland, Kerry Bryceland and Regina Mazza, brother John Hassett and his wife Elizabeth and numerous Bryceland family brother and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She was a wonderful, loving grandmother to her granddaughters Tara and Gianna Mazza.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL. Interment will be at a later time on Long Island, NY. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Buffalo Ridge, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/.