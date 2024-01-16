72.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Man allegedly partnered with child to steal merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report
Calvin Allen Guido
Calvin Allen Guido

A man allegedly partnered with a child to steal merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Calvin Allen Guido, 32, who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, was at the store on Sunday when he and the juvenile attempted to steal $397 worth of items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Guido was leaving the store in his girlfriend’s vehicle when he was detained and taken into custody.

The juvenile was located at the nearby McDonald’s restaurant. The juvenile attempted to flee on foot and ignored commands from deputies ordering him to stop. The juvenile surrendered after being threatened with a taser.

Guido was arrested on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

The juvenile’s mother was notified of the incident. The juvenile was also taken into custody.

