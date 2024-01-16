72.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Venezuelan driving without license arrested after impeding flow of traffic at green light

By Staff Report
A Venezuelan driving without a license was arrested after impeding the flow of traffic at a green light.

Victor Hugo Tarazona Colmenarez, 24, who lists an Atlanta, Ga. address, was at the signal at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Powell Road and County Road 44A when his vehicle blocked the flow of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the police officer encountered a language barrier with Tarazona Colmenarez, but eventually learned he has been in the United States for more than four months. He has not obtained a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

