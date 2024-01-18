SECO Energy mourns passing of longtime board trustee

SECO Energy is mourning the passing of one of its long-tenured trustees, Richard Dennison who represented District 4.

Dennison was a SECO Energy member for almost 25 years. He was first elected to serve on SECO’s Board of Trustees in 2015 and was re-elected in 2023.

During Dennison’s board service, the cooperative celebrated member satisfaction awards and recognition for best-in-class service reliability. SECO Energy’s District 4 is located in west Marion County.

Dennison lived in Marion Oaks and was an active member of his community outside of his SECO board service. He counted his SECO Energy Board service as one of his greatest honors and achievements.

Dennison served as board vice president and president. He worked to earn the esteemed Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and maintained the distinction through continuing education credits.

“Mr. Dennison was a tireless advocate for SECO Energy, its members andnhis District. He was a dedicated board member, who believed in the cooperative business model and its benefits for our members. The board and SECO lost a friend in Mr. Dennison, and he will be greatly missed,” said Board of Trustees President and District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson.