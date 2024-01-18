54.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 18, 2024
type here...

SECO Energy mourns passing of longtime board trustee

By Staff Report
Richard Dennison
Richard Dennison

SECO Energy is mourning the passing of one of its long-tenured trustees, Richard Dennison who represented District 4.

Dennison was a SECO Energy member for almost 25 years. He was first elected to serve on SECO’s Board of Trustees in 2015 and was re-elected in 2023.

During Dennison’s board service, the cooperative celebrated member satisfaction awards and recognition for best-in-class service reliability. SECO Energy’s District 4 is located in west Marion County.

Dennison lived in Marion Oaks and was an active member of his community outside of his SECO board service. He counted his SECO Energy Board service as one of his greatest honors and achievements.

Dennison served as board vice president and president. He worked to earn the esteemed Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and maintained the distinction through continuing education credits.

“Mr. Dennison was a tireless advocate for SECO Energy, its members andnhis District. He was a dedicated board member, who believed in the cooperative business model and its benefits for our members. The board and SECO lost a friend in Mr. Dennison, and he will be greatly missed,” said Board of Trustees President and District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart lanes on Morse Boulevard

A Spanish Springs couple believes there is sufficient room to widen the golf cart lanes on Morse Boulevard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

Photos