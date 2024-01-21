Allen West headlines Bootcamp for Boomers event in The Villages

A standing-room-only crowd turned out for Saturday’s Bootcamp for Boomers at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

The rousing all-day event, sponsored jointly by AMAC (the Association of Mature American Citizens) and The ACRU.org (The American Constitutional Rights Union), included several well known speakers and panel discussions, whose themes focused on keeping America on its traditional track. They encouraged attendees to make a difference at a local level to support limited government and individual rights.

Keynote speaker, Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army Ret.) encouraged audience members to “stand up for what you believe in… what you know is right.”

“Many mature Americans, and younger citizens too, need some basic training,” he continued, “about our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, hence the name Boot Camp. Make no mistake! We are in a battle… a battle for the life of our great nation, against those who want to destroy it… by promoting open borders, a weak military, gender dysphoria, energy dependence and fixing climate change. We are obligated to vote… we owe it to our veterans, to the ‘greatest generation’ of World War II soldiers and others who have defended America.”

Col. West, who was honored with a coveted award from AMAC, is the executive director of the ACRU; a former U.S. Congressman from Florida’s 22nd District and commissioned officer in the Texas State Guard.

AMAC CEO, Rebecca Weber, asserted: “We must protect our freedoms, so one day we won’t have to tell new generations how free America used to be. The source of our freedom is from our Creator and not the government.” She closed her talk by saying “We must restore our great values of faith, family and freedom.” ACRU Chairman & CEO, Lori Roman, and others, emphasized the importance of election integrity – preventing ballot harvesting, preventing voter fraud and blocking foreign influences aimed at changing the results of our elections.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), from Naples, explained how dysfunctional our U.S.Congress is, and how the Republicans and Democrats seldom work together effectively to benefit the American people. His wife, Erika Donalds, a strong advocate of school choice, lamented how many American children don’t read at grade level; don’t understand how the three branches of our Constitutional Republic should work, and how schools are flooded with thousands of illegal alien children who speak no English and have no knowledge of democracy. She is the founder of OptimaEd.

Congressman Donalds wants to ensure every American child has access to a world class education.

“In Congress, we are trying to cut spending and close the borders. We need conservative citizens to be critical of what’s happening, and become activists on behalf of their beliefs,” he said.

Former University of Kentucky athlete & championship swimmer, Riley Gaines, received AMAC’s Woman of the Year Award. She continues to fight against transgender males competing in women’s sports, and was forced at age 21 to share a locker room with a 6 foot 4 inch intact male swimming competitor who identified as a female.

Another important speaker, January Littlejohn, spoke out against a Tallahassee school who started to ‘socially transition’ her 11-year-old daughter without her knowledge or permission. She fought for the Parental Rights in Education bill, asserting only parents should make critical decisions about their children’s gender. As a licensed metal health counselor, she works to educate parents, school officials, medical professionals and legislators on the dangers of gender ideology.

Event attendee, Village of Glen Hollow Farms resident, Wendy Sudberg DMD, found the event very interesting.

“There is a storm coming,” she said. “We must be prepared to save our Constitution.”

Village of Osceola Hills resident, Mary Waites commented: “It was encouraging to hear these like-minded patriots discussing ways we all can make a difference in this election year and beyond. I could have listened to Col. Allen West, for hours! What a man of God! what an American! The fire in his eyes should have lit a fire, in our hearts.” And as for Riley Gaines, Waites continued, “what an amazing, courageous young woman! it’s hard to believe institutions in America have embraced this degradation of women. It must be reversed. Summing it all up, ‘this is spiritual warfare’ and we must bring God back in our lives and our country.”

With local offices in Leesburg and millions of members, AMAC is a conservative organization lobbying in Washington D.C. and all 50 states for issues which primarily benefit mature American citizens and their families – like social security, Medicare, affordable health care and safety.

The ACRU is dedicated to defending the Constitutional rights of all Americans. These organizations stand against harmful, anti-constitutional ideologies that have taken hold of our nation’s courts, culture, and bureaucracies. They defend and promote free speech, religious liberty, the Second Amendment, and national sovereignty.

For more information about AMAC, go to amac.us.