Monday, January 22, 2024
Local chef arrested on DUI charge after struggling through field sobriety exercises

By Staff Report
Michael Orion Baublitz
Michael Orion Baublitz

A local chef was arrested on a drunk driving charge after struggling through field sobriety exercises in the parking lot at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Michael Orion Baublitz, 28, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota passenger car at about 3 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central in The Villages when he was traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Baublitiz, whose culinary talents have been on display at Redsauce at Lake Sumter Landing and Lake Dora Sushi and Sake in Mount Dora, failed to maintain a single lane and nearly hit a curb.

He turned into the RaceTrac gas station and was approached by a police officer. Baublitz said he was “headed home from work.” It appeared he had been drinking.

He was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained his “clog” shoes might inhibit his performance. During the exercises, he showed “obvious signs of impairment.”

When the officer attempted to place Baublitz under arrest, the 6-footer resisted efforts to be taken into custody. He repeatedly pulled away from the officer.

Baubltiz was reluctant to provide a breath sample, but ultimately blew breath samples that registered .141 and .129 blood alcohol content.

He was booked on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond. He was also ticketed for failure to maintain a single lane.

