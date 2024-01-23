Armed ex-convict crashes during 138 mph chase after fleeing Dunkin’ Donuts

An armed ex-convict led law enforcement on a chase reaching 138 miles per hour after fleeing the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Keon Lamar Marsh, 23, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a black Infinity Q60 at about 2 p.m. Monday when a trooper noticed the vehicle had a heavily tinted windshield, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper began to pursue the vehicle when Marsh made a quick turn into the Dunkin’ Donuts. Marsh’s “Infinity completed one and a half laps around the Dunkin’ Donuts,” before running a stop sign and making a right turn onto State Road 44. The Infinity reached a speed of 138 mph with Marsh weaving in and out of traffic. He drove into the grassy median to pass other vehicles and “showed a wanton disregard for the safety of persons and personal property,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

Marsh’s vehicle struck a stop sign at Compass Boat and RV Storage and got struck in a ditch. The trooper drew his weapon and ordered Marsh to get out of the vehicle, but he refused to comply. Wildwood police officers and additional FHP troopers arrived on the scene and removed Marsh from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a Glock 21.45-caliber handgun which had been modified to be “fired fully automatically, thereby converting the pistol into a machine gun,” the report said.

He also had a large supply of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including 757 grams of methamphetamine.

Marsh is facing multiple charges and was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Marsh was released from state prison on June 30 after a 2021 chase ended in a crash in Wildwood. A law enforcement helicopter and U.S. Marshals were also pursuing Marsh in that wild chase.

In 2020, Marsh was arrested after another pursuit in Wildwood.

When he was younger, Marsh played football at Wildwood Middle High School.