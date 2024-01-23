66.3 F
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Nervous neighbors keep watchful eye after hole opens up on their street

By Staff Report

Nervous neighbors were keeping a watchful eye after a hole opened up on a residential street in The Villages.

Sumter County Public Works was notified at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday of a “depression” in the roadway in the 800 block of Livingston Loop in the Village of Lynnhaven.

The depression opened up after a pipe failure on Livingston Loop.

“Operations responded to the depression that was approximately 3 feet to 4 feet wide and 3 feet to 4 feet deep that had been created by a storm pipe failure,” said Michael Bryant, assistant director of Public Works for Sumter county.

Livingston Loop was temporarily closed, but was reopened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Community Watch assisted the county in blocking traffic from the area in which the depression had appeared.

The hole was three to four wide and opened up near a driveway in the Village of Lynnhaven.

The Public Works crew compacted the roadway with lime rock and will have the county’s pipe contractor camera the pipe and make the necessary repairs to the storm water structure,” Bryant added.

Asphalt repairs will be made later this week.

