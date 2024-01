Ottis Campbell, 85, of the Village of Pennecamp, bagged his third hole-in-one since October 2023

This one was Jan. 19 at Hole #3 at Mickeylee Pitch & Putt.

He forgot his putter that day, and said, “I guess I’ll need to just drive it into the hole.”

He was golfing with his three children when it happened.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com