Huge train show and sale coming to Savannah Center next month

The Savannah Center is set to host a huge model train show and sale the first weekend in February.

The Villages Model Train Club will have its 24th event at the recreation center, located at 1545 N. Buena Vista Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Admission is $7 for adults with $1 off with a cell phone picture of the ad below, while children 12 and under get in free.

The club will be filling up the entire recreation center with unique operating displays of almost every type of model train. The ballroom will be packed with 188 8’ tables piled high with items from 50 vendors through Florida and beyond. These include new, used, antique, unusual and rare train sets, as well as hard to find parts, tracks and maintenance supplies. Also available will be ceramic buildings such as dept. 56 and LOMAX, scenery, toys, t-shirts and hats.

Dealers and club members represent years of model train experience and will be there to help answer questions. They can also help determine how rare or valuable a train is.

The VMTC, whose aim is to increase their members’ enjoyment and capabilities by building and operating layouts, has several shows a year. Last year’s winter expo saw over 1,000 train enthusiasts in The Villages. This year, the summer expo has been announced for September while the holiday expo is always in December.