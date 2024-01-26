73.1 F
The Villages
Friday, January 26, 2024
Recent studies confirm that Florida is a great place to retire

By Villages-News Editorial

Florida has been ranked as the number one state to retire according to a study by WalletHub.

The study also ranked Florida number one for quality of life for seniors among all 50 states. Florida continues to attract new residents to Florida because of the state’s favorable tax structure, low crime rate and record economic growth that provides opportunities for Florida families.

In recent months, Florida has also ranked #1 for talent attraction by Lightcast, and #1 for entrepreneurship by The Digital Project Manager, and Florida leads the nation in new business formations, with more than 2.8 million new businesses formed since 2019. 

WalletHub ranked Florida the top state to retire due to the state’s low taxes, health services available for seniors at an affordable price and the multitude of attractions available for seniors to enjoy. Wallethub also ranked Florida #4 for affordability for seniors, in comparison to other states. New York ranked #44 overall amongst best states to retire, with affordability ranking #50 for seniors. California ranked #17 overall, with affordability ranking #33 for seniors.

Additionally, Florida outpaced states such as Georgia, which ranked #30 overall, with affordability ranking #10 and Texas, which ranked #32 overall, with affordability ranking #25 for seniors.

