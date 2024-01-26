Robert George Bradley

May 23, 1945 – January 22, 2024

Robert George Bradley, aka Big Bear, died January 22, 2024, in Lady Lake, FL.

Robert was born in Spartanburg Co., S.C. to Rufus Ervin Bradley and Dorothy Ann Henson. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having received the Purple Heart. A member of Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Associate Member of the Beaver Creek Indian Tribe of Salley, SC. He was retired from Dura Stress where he worked for 38 years.

He is predeceased by his sisters Bonnie Emory, S.C. and Judy Taylor, TX. and by his brothers Jimmy, S.C. and Richard, S.C. He is survived by his wife Erler Laverne Bauldree, daughters Judy Witcher, AZ., June Rogers (Kenny), NY., and Melody Bradley, Eustis, FL. and son Robert Bradley (Elizabeth) Fruitland Park, FL.m his sister Kathy Heath, S.C. and brother Calvin Bradley S.C., and also eight grandchildren.