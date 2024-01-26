73.1 F
The Villages
Friday, January 26, 2024
The Villages is not a real gated community

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As long as it’s a violation our Community Watch person should be able to call the police authority for that area. Either the sheriff or town police. The Villages’ has to be willing to sign a trespassing charge on them. Community Watch can give an address of their base building. Same as golf carts driving onto courses and playing golf. That will be soon. And lastly we are NOT a real “gated community” when anyone can just push a red button and enter. I know some of our roads are County or State owned so you can’t refuse them so just stop lying with the title “A Gated Community”. It’s a nice place to live but can be better.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval

 

