83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

North Carolina man arrested after attempting to lie about identity

By Staff Report
Jacob Tyler Morton
Jacob Tyler Morton

A North Carolina man was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Jacob Tyler Morton, 32, was driving a black 2004 Dodge SUV with an expired temporary Florida license plate at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at Webster Hardware & Farm Supply, according to an arrest report.

He claimed he’d lost his driver’s license and attempted to give the deputy a false name and date of birth. When that name turned up as non-existent, Morton offered his true name and date of birth. It led to the discovery that Morton has a suspended driver’s license out of North Carolina.

The Charlotte, N.C. native was arrested for driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued a traffic warning for the expired registration. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where holds were put on his custody by the state of Indiana and the state of Colorado.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident calls for stricter enforcement of speeding in golf carts and stiffer penalties for souped-up golf carts.

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes the lax enforcement she has witnessed at neighborhood pools in The Villages.

We’ve lost control of the southern border

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the southern border is out of control.

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are openly using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos