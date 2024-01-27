North Carolina man arrested after attempting to lie about identity

A North Carolina man was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Jacob Tyler Morton, 32, was driving a black 2004 Dodge SUV with an expired temporary Florida license plate at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at Webster Hardware & Farm Supply, according to an arrest report.

He claimed he’d lost his driver’s license and attempted to give the deputy a false name and date of birth. When that name turned up as non-existent, Morton offered his true name and date of birth. It led to the discovery that Morton has a suspended driver’s license out of North Carolina.

The Charlotte, N.C. native was arrested for driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued a traffic warning for the expired registration. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where holds were put on his custody by the state of Indiana and the state of Colorado.