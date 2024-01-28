Protecting victims of human trafficking

This week, we announced that our Project Protect program is expanding to help survivors of human trafficking in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Safe House Project, 80% of trafficking victims are revictimized after finding freedom.

Project Protect aims to help survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual violence feel safer at home by providing them with free doorbell surveillance cameras.

These video cameras provide 24-hour audio and video surveillance for a residence, allowing victims to see if someone is at their door while they are away, or check who is at their door when they are home. Those in these tragic situations will have better assurance that they are safe in their own homes.

When survivors are seeking protection injunctions against abusers at their local Clerk of Court office, trained victim advocates will be able to provide them with information about Project Protect.

We already have Project Protect in four other counties, and now this program is available in Miami-Dade—our most populous county. For more information about Project Protect, click here.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and it is important to learn how to spot and report suspicious activity. Help us in the fight to end this atrocious crime by visiting YouCanStopHT.com to learn the signs.

Report suspicious activity to authorities by dialing 1(855) FLA-SAFE.

By helping survivors of trafficking regain a sense of security, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.