We need more information on crime and rentals and government officials

To the Editor:

As I read all the various news in the many avenues we are all able to access, there is more crime in The Villages that I ever expected or anticipated.

We seem not to do a thing to be pro-active about this in The Villages. Our residents don’t push to up grade security features in our Communities, through the various areas we all refer to as The Healthiest Hometown and Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you or does anyone still believe that – these days?

Know who your City and County Commissioners ARE.

Know who your Judges ARE!

Know who your School Board members ARE and check all of these persons out BEFORE you VOTE!!

We need Police Reports on Rentals/BNBs/new homeowners. It might just help.

More of my 2 cents!

Pauline Fitzpatrick

Village of Osceola Hills