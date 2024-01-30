Betty G. Caruthers, 94, of Oxford, FL passed away Friday, January 26, 2024. She was born August 22, 1929, in Sebring, FL to Lewis F. and Katie Mae (nee Riggs) Goolsby.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford, FL for over 70 years. Betty was very passionate of her grand and great-grandchildren and she also enjoyed her mountain home in NC. She was a graduate of Wildwood High School in 1947 and was proud of her basketball accomplishments. She worked for Sumter County School Board for 30 years in the finance department.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, T.P. Caruthers.

She is survived by sons: Reggie (Kay) Caruthers, Rodney (Lynn) Caruthers, and Ric (Jamie) Caruthers; grandchildren: Beau, Rhett, Jessica, Destiny, Kadi, and Kacey; many great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and caregiver Barbara Sanders.

There will be a Celebration of Life Graveside Service 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Pine Level Cemetery Pine Level Cemetery, 12194 Co Rd 203, Oxford, FL 34484.

Should friends desire, memorial donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice https://cornerstonehospice.org/