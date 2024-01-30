Margo Smith Cammeron

April 9, 1939 – January 23, 2024

Country music icon Margo Smith (Cammeron), also known as “The Tennessee Yodeler,” died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2024, at the age of 84.

Born Bette Lou Miller, April 9, 1939, in Mutual, Ohio, Margo graduated from nearby Wittenburg University before pursuing a career in teaching. Her early years singing to kindergarten students soon evolved into regular performances at local clubs and events. Before long, Margo’s journey to stardom had begun, and she moved to Nashville, Tenn.

Margo’s timeless melodies and heartfelt performances quickly captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. She released 18 albums over three decades and produced countless hits including “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You” and “It Only Hurts for a Little While.” She was recognized as ASCAP’s 1979 “Country Artist of the Year” and received the Christian Country Music Association (CCMA) “Living Legend Award,” among other accolades.

In the 1990s, Margo’s musical career shifted to Christian Country music. She and her daughter, Holly, became a Christian music duo called “Margo Smith and Holly.” They recorded for Homeland Records and have a collection of number one Christian Country hits. In 1994, they were named “Vocal Duo of the Year” by the CCMA and performances with Music City Christian Fellowship spanned decades.

Margo’s legacy, however, extends far beyond her professional accomplishments, as she was deeply admired for her warmth, humility, humor, and unwavering commitment to her craft. She remained a beacon of inspiration for aspiring musicians and dedicated herself to nurturing talent within the industry. She loved Jesus and was a devoted wife, mother, and friend–cherished by all who knew her.

Margo is survived by her husband Richard Cammeron; son Jeffery Smith; daughters Holly (Kevin) Watson, Tonja Taskey (Greg) Elder, and Lisa Foster; brother Jimmy (Susie) Miller; sisters Kathy Kelly (George Marquis) and Linda Crofut; as well as eight grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the care given by the Fountains of Franklin, Always Best Care and Harpeth Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Music City Christian Fellowship.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.woodlawn-roesch-pattonfh.com.

A celebration of life for Margo will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Drive, Franklin, TN 37064.