Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Villager arrested in attack at Cody’s identified as suspect in second incident

By Staff Report
Stephen Serwo
Stephen Serwo

A Villager arrested last week after allegedly punching a female employee at a Lake Sumter Landing restaurant also reportedly punched a host at another restaurant that same night.

Stephen Edward Serwo, 73, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, was arrested on the night of Jan. 23 after he went into the kitchen at Cody’s Original Roadhouse and allegedly struck a female employee in the nose. The Boston native fled the restaurant. He was found walking near City Fire. The Villages-News.com story of his first arrest was soon picked up by Orlando media.

Serwo phoned the sheriff’s office on Monday night after apparently learning he was being sought in a second incident from Jan. 23 at Lake Sumter Landing. A host at another restaurant said that a customer walked up to him and struck him “for no apparent reason.” Deputies later reviewed video surveillance and arranged a photo lineup for the host, who picked out Serwo as his attacker. Serwo was arrested on a second charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Serwo has obtained a private attorney and last week in Sumter County Court pleaded not guilty to the first battery charge.

