Villager arrested with Viagra pills for which he did not have a prescription

A Villager was arrested with Viagra pills for which he did not have a prescription.

Marc Arlon Nuyen, 68, who lists an address in the San Leandro Villas, was driving a blue Dodge minivan at about 4 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the van’s Washington state license plate. It came back as “no record found.”

Moments prior to a traffic stop, Nuyen was seen making “furtive movements” toward the center of the vehicle and toward the floorboard of the second row.

The Michigan native admitted he did not have driver’s license. He presented the police officer with identification cards from Florida and Washington. He seemed “increasingly nervous and agitated” during the traffic stop. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, and the dog alerted on the minivan, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

The police found “several Viagra pills, which require a prescription from a licensed practitioner.” Nuyen admitted he did not have a valid prescription.

He was also found to be in possession of suboxone. He originally claimed he had obtained the medicine, which is commonly used to treat drug dependence, via a prescription “many years ago.” He later attempted to claim the suboxone belonged to his wife.

During his arrest, Nuyen also refused to sign off on a citation charging him with driving without a license. He initially claimed he couldn’t sign it because he didn’t have his glasses. He later refused to sign it, even after being advised he could face another offense. He said he would “take the charge.”

He was arrested on charges of possession of viagra without a prescription, possession of suboxone without a prescription, driving without a license and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.