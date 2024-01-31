Convicted dine-and-dasher in more hot water after her latest arrest

A Lady Lake woman convicted of dining and dashing is in more hot water after another arrest.

Tara Leigh Clutter, 44, who lives in The Quarters Apartments, was arrested Tuesday when she was found in her white Honda passenger car at the Moss Bluff South Recreation Area in Ocklawaha, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found that she was wanted on a warrant charging her with retail theft.

A search of her vehicle turned up a plastic bag which contained a substance identified as methamphetamine. A glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle. She claimed those items belonged to “a friend.”

In addition to the warrant, Clutter was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Clutter was in the headlines in 2022 after skipping out on her tab at Perkins restaurant in The Villages and after her failure to pay her bill at the Ichiban Buffet in Leesburg.