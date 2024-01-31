50.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
type here...

Convicted dine-and-dasher in more hot water after her latest arrest

By Staff Report
Tara Clutter
Tara Clutter

A Lady Lake woman convicted of dining and dashing is in more hot water after another arrest.

Tara Leigh Clutter, 44, who lives in The Quarters Apartments, was arrested Tuesday when she was found in her white Honda passenger car at the Moss Bluff South Recreation Area in Ocklawaha, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found that she was wanted on a warrant charging her with retail theft.

A search of her vehicle turned up a plastic bag which contained a substance identified as methamphetamine. A glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle. She claimed those items belonged to “a friend.”

In addition to the warrant, Clutter was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Clutter was in the headlines in 2022 after skipping out on her tab at Perkins restaurant in The Villages and after her failure to pay her bill at the Ichiban Buffet in Leesburg.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Pitch & putt courses apparently not so popular

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that it appears the pitch & putt courses are not that popular.

The gates in The Villages are a joke

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the gates in The Villages are a joke.

Increased pool security will cost us money

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that stepping up security at pools will cost residents money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos