50.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Steam fog coming off Lake Sumter at sunrise

By Staff Report

Cold air passing over the warmer water created this steam fog effect seen over Lake Sumter at sunrise. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Steam fog coming off Lake Sumter at sunrise

