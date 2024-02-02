Phillip Hoffsten

Dr. Phillip E. Hoffsten, 85, formerly of Pierre, S.D. peacefully left us on January 21, 2024, under the compassionate care of Cornerstone Hospice and his beloved wife in The Villages, Florida. There is no visitation planned as he unselfishly donated his body to medical research to help others.

Phillip Ernest Hoffsten was born on March 12, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Jane (Lincoln) Hoffsten. He was the second of three children, with Bobby and Marilyn. Most of his childhood was spent around the St. Louis area. Phil graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, MO in 1956, then went on to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and earned his undergrad in Chemical Engineering in 1960 and then his Doctor of Medicine in 1965. He then did an internship at Vanderbilt University from 1965-1666 and residency at Washington University from 1966-1967. He did his postdoctoral fellowship at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis from 1967-1969.

During his fellowship, he was drafted by the Army in 1969 where he served until honorably discharged in 1971. He was stationed in Japan the whole time as a Medic and earned the rank of Major. Once discharged, he went on to do research at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California from 1971-1973.

In 1979, Phil and his family moved to Pierre, South Dakota where he started practicing medicine at Medical Associates Clinic and eventually became a partner. He worked there tirelessly until his retirement in 2014. He earned many awards during his tenure as a medical doctor there. Phil married Peggy Fowler in 1992 on the piers along the causeway in Pierre. This is where they made their home until 2014 when they decided to head south for warmer weather in Florida. They worked side by side at the clinic for 23 years.

Some of his favorite hobbies/activities include his annual pheasant hunt with family and friends, collecting stamps, playing racquetball, pickle ball, karate, snow skiing, lifting weights, traveling to new countries (52), and playing cards. He also loved a good Gin and Tonic and a strong Mai Tai while relaxing around the pool Cancun.

Phil will be remembered most by his unwavering compassion to help and teach others. He might not of always had a smile on his face at the clinic, but deep inside his was grinning from ear to ear as he was doing what he loved, caring for people. He was always extremely honest, and you could always count on him to tell you how it is. He challenged himself to be the best doctor and to find a solution to every problem. He also spent many hours doing continuing education and putting together slides for his various presentations.

Together Phil and Peggy have 8 children, 7 grandkids, and 2 great-grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online at: cornerstonehospice.org/ and click on the orange donate button.