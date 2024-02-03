64.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Former employee at BJ’s Wholesale Club sentenced in theft of merchandise

By Staff Report
Tracy Marie Wilson 2
Tracy Marie Wilson

A former employee at BJ’s Wholesale Club has been sentenced in the theft of merchandise from the store in Lady Lake.

Tracy Marie Wilson, 56, of Summerfield, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of grand theft, as well as drug charges. She has been placed on probation for three years.

Last year, the store’s loss prevention team connected the St. Louis native to the theft of more than $800 in merchandise, including clothing and swimwear. When she was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a vape pen containing THC oil was found in her purse. She was also charged with drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

