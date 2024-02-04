60.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 4, 2024
More trouble for man arrested in jealous outburst at Sawgrass Grove bar

By Staff Report
Robert John Wozniak
A man arrested for a jealous outburst at the bar at the Market at Sawgrass Grove is facing more legal trouble.

Robert John Wozniak, 65, of Wildwood, remains free on $2,000 bond following his Dec. 5 arrest on a warrant charging him with battery. The warrant was issued after an Oct. 25 altercation between Wozniak and a Village of Marsh Bend man. Wozniak has pleaded not guilty in the case.

In January, Wozniak was notified he has other legal issues. The Rail’s End Mobile Home Park resident received official notification from Chase Bank that he is being sued over an unpaid balance of more than $18,000 on his Chase Sapphire credit card. He is over his credit limit and racking up sizable monthly interest charges, according to documents on file in court.

Meanwhile, Wozniak is due back in Sumter County Court in the criminal case on Feb. 21.

The battery charge stems from an incident in which the Marsh Bend man spotted his ex-girlfriend dancing with Wozniak at Sawgrass Grove. The man was seated when the woman and Wozniak walked by him. The man said he told the woman she “looked nice” and asked how she was doing, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The man walked over to the bar to greet some other friends. He had his back turned when Wozniak, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, “aggressively” shoved him with his chest, the report said. Wozniak shouted profanities at the other man. The man retreated toward The Villages Sales & Information Center, about 30 feet away. One of the man’s friends tried to prevent Wozniak from further interaction with the other man. However, Wozniak continued shouting profanities at the man, until he finally got into his car and left. The encounter was captured on surveillance cameras.

