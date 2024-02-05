Lady Lake’s vice mayor graduates from Institute for Elected Municipal Officials course

Lady Lake Vice Mayor Treva Roberts, Commissioner, Ward 1, recently graduated from the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, a course from the Florida League of Cities’ premier educational program designed specifically for Florida’s elected municipal officers.

Roberts, who was elected in 2023, completed the first level of IEMO training, which is tailored to officials with less than one year in office. The comprehensive 16-hour course provides participants with an intensive academic program focusing on numerous aspects of municipal government such as government structure, revenue components, accounting for cities, intergovernmental relations, and council relationships.

“The training was excellent – packed full of relevant topics, well-paced and meaningful,” said Vice Mayor Roberts.

IEMO classes are small, allowing participants to network and share ideas in a personal group setting. By creating an environment in which challenges and best practices are shared, IEMO graduates have been able to develop solutions to local problems.

“The League’s IEMO course is the only statewide opportunity to get this caliber of education,” said FLC President Greg Ross, Mayor of Cooper City. “We are proud of the positive impact IEMO has in helping to inform, support, and provide the tools that Florida’s local elected officials need to become even better leaders for their municipalities. I applaud the IEMO graduates for their commitment to expanding their education and congratulate them for successfully completing this course.”

Created more than 30 years ago, the program grew out of a partnership between FLC and the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government.