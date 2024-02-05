62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake’s vice mayor graduates from Institute for Elected Municipal Officials course

By Staff Report
Treva Roberts
Treva Roberts

Lady Lake Vice Mayor Treva Roberts, Commissioner, Ward 1, recently graduated from the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, a course from the Florida League of Cities’ premier educational program designed specifically for Florida’s elected municipal officers.

Roberts, who was elected in 2023, completed the first level of IEMO training, which is tailored to officials with less than one year in office. The comprehensive 16-hour course provides participants with an intensive academic program focusing on numerous aspects of municipal government such as government structure, revenue components, accounting for cities, intergovernmental relations, and council relationships.

“The training was excellent – packed full of relevant topics, well-paced and meaningful,” said Vice Mayor Roberts.

IEMO classes are small, allowing participants to network and share ideas in a personal group setting. By creating an environment in which challenges and best practices are shared, IEMO graduates have been able to develop solutions to local problems.

“The League’s IEMO course is the only statewide opportunity to get this caliber of education,” said FLC President Greg Ross, Mayor of Cooper City. “We are proud of the positive impact IEMO has in helping to inform, support, and provide the tools that Florida’s local elected officials need to become even better leaders for their municipalities. I applaud the IEMO graduates for their commitment to expanding their education and congratulate them for successfully completing this course.”

Created more than 30 years ago, the program grew out of a partnership between FLC and the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Golf carts do not have the right of way at the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident tries to clear up confusion and says golf carts do not have the right way at the gates.

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

Photos