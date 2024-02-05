62.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 5, 2024
Palm warbler near Franklin Recreation Center

By Staff Report

This adorable palm warbler, having just finished a juicy worm, headed skyward at lightning speed near Franklin Recreation Center. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Golf carts do not have the right of way at the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident tries to clear up confusion and says golf carts do not have the right way at the gates.

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

