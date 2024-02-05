Summerfield man arrested on warrant had meth concealed in $1 bill

A Summerfield man arrested on a warrant had methamphetamine concealed in a $1 bill.

Zavion Deronte Douglas, 24, was driving a black Dodge Challenger on Saturday in Ocala when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Dodge Challenger also had windows tinted heavier than allowed by state statute.

During a traffic stop, the deputy discovered that Douglas was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

When Douglas was being booked at the Marion County Jail, he was found to be in possession of a folded $1 bill which contained a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. He claimed he didn’t know what the substance was and he had been holding it for “a friend.”

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and booked without bond at the jail.