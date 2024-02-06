65.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
type here...

Teen nabbed with felony amount of marijuana near entrance to The Villages

By Staff Report
Hernan Cervantes Ramirez
Hernan Cervantes Ramirez

A teenager was nabbed with a felony amount of marijuana near an entrance to The Villages.

Hernan Cervantes Ramirez, 18, of Belleview, was driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop took place at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Morse Boulevard.

The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed the “strong odor of marijuana.” Cervantes Ramirez said he works in construction and told the deputy “everyone in construction smokes.”

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a container labeled “Whey Protein Isolate.” It held marijuana which weighed in at a prepackaged weight of 31.3 grams. A vape pen was also found in the vehicle.

Cervantes Ramirez was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was also ticketed for speeding.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

An encounter with an entitled ‘Karen’ at local restaurant

A Village of Hacienda resident describes an encounter with an entitled “Karen” at a restaurant in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida is a great place to live

A Wildwood resident who was born in Florida says the Sunshine State is a great place to live. If you don’t like it, you can leave.

Pamela Denham must have idle time for writing Letters to the Editor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to a Sumterville reader who recently criticized the attitudes of some Villagers.

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Photos