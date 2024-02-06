Teen nabbed with felony amount of marijuana near entrance to The Villages

A teenager was nabbed with a felony amount of marijuana near an entrance to The Villages.

Hernan Cervantes Ramirez, 18, of Belleview, was driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop took place at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Morse Boulevard.

The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed the “strong odor of marijuana.” Cervantes Ramirez said he works in construction and told the deputy “everyone in construction smokes.”

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a container labeled “Whey Protein Isolate.” It held marijuana which weighed in at a prepackaged weight of 31.3 grams. A vape pen was also found in the vehicle.

Cervantes Ramirez was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was also ticketed for speeding.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.