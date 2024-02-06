Three Tenors Plus One will take stage Saturday at The Sharon

The Opera Club of the Villages annual fundraiser, “Three Tenors Plus One,” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Maestro Bill Doherty has coordinated a program combining classical selections, operatic favorites and Neapolitan songs made popular by the original Three Tenors, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Pablo Casals. The camaraderie among the Tenors keeps the evening light, uplifting and most enjoyable.

The songs will include “O Solo Mio” and “Vesti la Giubba” from Pagliacci; “Be My Love,” “Maria,” “Stranger in Paradise” and “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera; “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables; and so many more.

The celebrated artists have all performed in The Villages in the past. Tenor Todd Wilander is one of America’s most sought-after leading tenors. He is a winner of The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and has appeared with the company in hundreds of performances around the world. Wilander has appeared with many orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, New York Choral Society, BBC Radio Orchestra, Grant Park Music Festival, Hollywood Bowl orchestra and Haifa Symphony Orchestra.

Tenor Devin Eatmon is a Villages favorite. He graduated from The Villages Charter School and was a winner of the 2013 Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship, awarded by the Opera Club. He earned his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music from Florida State University. He served residency at Opera Colorado, covering roles as Rudolfo in La Boheme, Of Mice and Men, Carmen. He was seen as a Bailey Apprentice Artist in Palm Beach Opera’s 2022-23 season where he covered Pinkerton (Madame Butterfly), Bardolfo and Dr. Cajus (Falstaff). He appeared earlier in the season with St. Petersburg Opera as Spoleto, (Tosca). He has sung many roles with the Central Florida Lyric Opera, directed by Maestro Bill Doherty.

Tenor Christopher Macchio is an international classical-crossover vocalist. He is a gifted performer with a tenor voice of exceptional power trained at the Manhattan School of Music. He has 10 sold-out concerts as one of the Three Tenors at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. He is known globally for his command performances from the White House Balcony during the Trump administration. He now performs to sold-out crowds in New York, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles. This fall, he returns to the opera stage at the Wexford Opera House in Ireland.

Plus One Soprano Heather Ard needs no introduction to The Villages. She started her professional career doing voiceovers and commercials, then expanded her skills to become the sound operator, props master, stage manager, production manager, choreographer, director and formally the house manager of the Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center. Ard has performed throughout the country and in Europe singing Maria in the Sound of Music, Nellie and the Fiddler on the Roof, Minie Fay in Hello Dolly and dozens of roles from Broadway musicals. Presently, she is a cantor for St. Timothy Catholic church and a senior learning and development specialist for The Villages Human Resources Department.

Maestro Bill Doherty started playing the piano at the age of four. He had musical training in piano, conducting, musical competition and voice. As an operatic tenor, he sang with the Mohawk Valley Opera, the Tri Cities Opera and was mentored by legendary soprano Licia Albanese of the Metropolitan Opera.

As a composer, conductor and pianist, Doherty has performed in some of the world’s finest performance halls and cathedrals, including the Vatican, Lincoln Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, The Prudential Center, Boston and on tour throughout Italy, Europe and Asia. His original Requiem was performed in Jerusalem 2014.

Last August, he conducted “Requiem for World Peace” at the Salzburg Festival in Austria. He has conducted and accompanied extensively in opera for over 25 years. He is one of the nation’s leading voice coaches and operates a teaching studio both in Florida and New York City.

There are two performances at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets ranging from $25-$65 are available at The Villages Box Office or online.