58.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested for third time by local police

By Staff Report
Domingo Xohip Huex
Domingo Xohip Huex

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala has been arrested for a third time by local police after he was caught behind the wheel.

Domingo Xohip Huex, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Honda at about 11 p.m. Sunday when he made a right hand turn at a red light without coming to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, Xohip Huex handed the police officer a passport from Guatemala and indicated he does not have a license.

Xohip Huex had been arrested this past July when he was caught speeding near Spring Arbor Village on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. He was also arrested for driving without a license in 2022 in Lady Lake. In both cases, he paid fines and court costs and the cases were closed, according to documents on file in Lake County Court.

As a result of Sunday’s traffic stop, Huex was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

An encounter with an entitled ‘Karen’ at local restaurant

A Village of Hacienda resident describes an encounter with an entitled “Karen” at a restaurant in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida is a great place to live

A Wildwood resident who was born in Florida says the Sunshine State is a great place to live. If you don’t like it, you can leave.

Pamela Denham must have idle time for writing Letters to the Editor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to a Sumterville reader who recently criticized the attitudes of some Villagers.

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Photos