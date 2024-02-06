Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested for third time by local police

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala has been arrested for a third time by local police after he was caught behind the wheel.

Domingo Xohip Huex, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Honda at about 11 p.m. Sunday when he made a right hand turn at a red light without coming to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, Xohip Huex handed the police officer a passport from Guatemala and indicated he does not have a license.

Xohip Huex had been arrested this past July when he was caught speeding near Spring Arbor Village on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. He was also arrested for driving without a license in 2022 in Lady Lake. In both cases, he paid fines and court costs and the cases were closed, according to documents on file in Lake County Court.

As a result of Sunday’s traffic stop, Huex was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.